Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Arvada police officer was killed Sunday while responding to a disturbance near Inspiration Point Park, according to the Arvada Police Department.

The disturbance was reported in the 6700 block of W 51st Ave. The suspect was taken into custody.

A procession left Lutheran Hospital at 5:30 a.m. to transport the officer to the Jefferson County Coroners Office.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.