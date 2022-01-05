Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 2:14 PM
Published 2:26 PM

Colorado Springs man faces murder charges after crash kills 3-year-old child

MGN

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving a 3-year-old child.

On Nov. 9, 2021, the Colorado State Patrol says 37-year-old Juan Huante Juarez was passing several vehicles on Highway 9 near the town of Alma in a no-passing zone.

According to the Summit Daily, Huante Juarez, of Colorado Springs, crossed into the northbound lane near mile marker 72 and collided head-on with a family from Breckenridge in a Honda Pilot.

The Summit Daily reports Huante Juarez and his passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and a 3-year-old child died. Five people were injured in the crash, including another child.

Huante Juarez now faces several charges including Murder in the First Degree - Extreme Indifference, Child Abuse Acts Knowingly or Recklessly and Caused Death to a Child, Vehicular Homicide - Operated a Motor Vehicle in a Reckless Manner and is the Proximate Cause of Death to Another, and Passed on Left When Not Clear to Traffic.

This is a developing story.

Local News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. ugghh-he needs to go and be seated for a sum of years.
    Hopefully if convicted and sentenced he will not be the person he is currently.
    He took someone’s child away-hurt another one, as well as other people-Now here, is where those enhanced sentence charges are supposed to work.
    Not on that truck driver.
    I am glad he got righteous judgment. He still has to spend many years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content