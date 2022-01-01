City of Fountain placed on ‘accident alert status’ Friday night
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain police said Friday night the city was under an "accident alert status", asking residents to report traffic accidents online if not serious and both drivers are licensed.
If the traffic accident has no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, police said to exchange information with the other party and report the accident within 72 hours here.
Comments