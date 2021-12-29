Parkview Medical Center tops final beam for new cancer center

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday marked a milestone for leaders at Parkview Medical Center as they placed the final steel beam for their 47,000-square-foot comprehensive cancer center.

Final Beam Installed

The $36 million dollar project will transform the way Parkview can help its cancer patients. Instead of outsourcing their needs to St. Mary Corwin Hospital or Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, they will be able to do it all in-house.

"Our goal is comprehensive everything in one place for our patients with easy access. Not that they don't have this care today but it's very fragmented. Whether they need radiation oncology or chemo or both, they will do it in one place," Parkview President, Leslie Barnes, said.

The expansion project is adjacent to their hospital campus between Elizabeth St. and Greenwood St. in Pueblo. With many of their cancer doctors already employed at the hospital, the need was imminent.

"We have all the specialists that are diagnosing cancer today. We have the majority of the surgeons, the pulmonologists, the GI doctors," Barnes said. "Our doctors today are diagnosing cancer here. This will just give them an easy place for their patients to come for their treatment."

The cancer center will feature a drive-up treatment option as well. Here are the renderings Parkview has for this project:

Via Parkview Medical Center

The project will be paid for through tax-exempt bonds as Parkview is a non-profit hospital. The cancer center is expected to be fully operational by September 2022.