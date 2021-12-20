Pueblo Police: two juveniles arrested for robbery and threatening a woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested two juveniles accused of putting a knife to a woman's throat and robbing her.

Sunday at 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Berkley Ave. on reports of an armed robbery. The victim told officers she heard knocking and when she opened her front door, a juvenile male and female forced their way inside.

The victim said the female suspect grabbed her, held a knife up to her throat, and threatened to "knife" her. The girl then grabbed the victim's gold necklace from her neck and removed several pieces of jewelry that were on the chain.

Police say the male suspect removed money from the victim's purse before they both left.

The victim gave the officers a description of the underage suspects. According to police, the woman knew the suspects, they had done yard work for her.

An officer found the juvenile female in the area who matched the description and took her to the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center, where she confessed to the robbery.

Police say the suspect identified her juvenile boyfriend as the other suspect. Officers later found the juvenile male and took him into custody without incident.

PPD says the juvenile suspects were booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center on several charges including, Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, and Crimes Against At-Risk Adult.