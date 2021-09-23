Former youth pastor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a child

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former youth pastor and former owner of Hellscream Haunted House pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

The Colorado Springs Police Department began investigating 49-year-old Vincent Stites in September of 2020 after a victim came forward saying he repeatedly assaulted her in the early 2000s.

According to court documents, the victim met Stites when she was nine years old and in his youth group while he worked at Friendship Assembly of God Church. When the victim turned 12, she told investigators he asked her to be a Teen Helper to assist him. According to court documents, that's when he first assaulted her. The abuse lasted until she turned 18.

Court documents show that Stites confirmed the assaults, claiming he was "in love" with the victim at the time.

Police arrested Stites on February 24, 2021, on one count of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

According to court documents, Stites was sentenced to 90 days in jail and at least ten years of intensive supervised probation.

Thursday, the co-owners of Hellscream Entertainment sent a statement to KRDO, saying Stites case is in no way related to Hellscream Haunted House.