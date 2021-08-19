Police still looking for missing 22-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are looking for a University of Colorado Colorado Springs student who was last seen in February.

UCCS police say 22-year-old Nathan Schwartz was last seen on February 22, 2021, in Colorado Springs. According to the Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on bringing awareness for missing and endangered individuals, Schwartz left his parent's home in Eaton around 4 p.m.

His mother told the Aware Foundation she received a text from him saying he had arrived at UCCS. She says that text was the last time she or anyone else heard from him.

Police say his vehicle, a 1999 black Toyota Rav 4, was later found abandoned in Salida on March 3, 2021.

Schwartz is described as 5'9, 150 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey zip-up sweater, and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salida Police Department at (719)-539-2596 or Detective Martin Toetz with the UCCS Police Department at (719)-255-3111.