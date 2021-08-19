Cañon City Police: person of interest identified in shooting

Local News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., Cañon City police responded to reports of shots being fired.

Officers arrived at the 400 block of Water Street. At the scene, police did not find any witnesses or suspects.

Ten minutes later, officers were told a person with a gunshot wound had just arrived at a hospital.

At the hospital, police spoke with the 18-year-old victim. The man was stabilized and flown to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment. According to police, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Cañon City police say a person of interest has been identified, but no one is in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department at (719)-276-5600 or Fremont County Crime Stoppers at (719)-275-7867.