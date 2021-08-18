Local car dealership donates $10k to non-profit that helps children of fallen military and first responders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota presented a $10,000 check to Angles of America's Fallen.
The non-profit organization benefits children of fallen military and first responders.
Children are offered a mentorship program designed to help them cope with losing a parent in the line of duty while also preparing for the future.
For more information on Angles of America's Fallen, click here.
