Local car dealership donates $10k to non-profit that helps children of fallen military and first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota presented a $10,000 check to Angles of America's Fallen.

The non-profit organization benefits children of fallen military and first responders.

Children are offered a mentorship program designed to help them cope with losing a parent in the line of duty while also preparing for the future.

For more information on Angles of America's Fallen, click here.