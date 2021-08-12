Academy District 20 hosts welcome rally for teachers and staff members

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 welcomed back teachers and staff members Thursday with a special rally at UCHealth Park.

The new school year begins Monday, August 16.

The Air Academy High band and cheer team welcomed roughly 3,000 district employees at the back-to-school rally.

Other students volunteered to make the event a success.

A District 20 parent himself, KRDO's Bart Bedsole emceed the event.