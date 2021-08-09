UPDATE: Pueblo City Council confirms Steve ‘Chris’ Noeller as Chief of Police

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 6 to 1 vote, Pueblo City Council confirmed Steve 'Chris' Noeller as Pueblo Chief of Police Monday night.

Council President, Larry Atencio, was the lone 'no' vote, citing concerns over a recent investigation into Noeller's workplace conduct, and complaints Atencio has heard from constituents in his district.

Noeller was appointed by Mayor Nick Gradisar in late July after a hiring process that drew more than a dozen potential candidates. Noeller was already named interim chief following Troy Davenport's retirement after 32 years in law enforcement.





Noeller's appointment wasn't without controversy, though. The interim chief was at the center of an internal investigation earlier this year in response to 10 complaints filed by Pueblo Police officers, including claims of discrimination, intimidation, and bullying.

