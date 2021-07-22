Steven ‘Chris’ Noeller named as next chief of police in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The search for Pueblo's next police chief is over, and it didn't have to go very far. Acting police chief Steven "Chris" Noeller will be appointed as the next permanent chief of police, effective Aug. 10. That's according to an announcement from the city Thursday.

We've had our eyes on the search for Steel City's new police chief since a report was released with allegations against Noeller for discrimination and bullying.

Documents obtained by 13 Investigates show that from 2018 to 2020, ten complaints were filed by Pueblo police officers against then-Deputy Chief Noeller.

Denver-based law firm Hoffman, Parker, Wilson, & Carberry conducted the investigation into Noeller and completed it on April 2. The report noted "numerous examples of Deputy Chief Noeller being difficult to work with, having a temper that is not productive in the workplace, and treating various individuals differently than others, and in many cases treating them poorly," according to the executive summary.

Despite the report, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said he was confident in Noeller's appointment as interim chief when we asked for a comment in April.

In a statement sent Thursday, Gradisar said "Acting Chief Noeller has shown great leadership skills and a capacity for growth."

Noeller replaces former chief Troy Davenport, who retired this year after three decades in law enforcement.

Pueblo City Council will confirm the appointment on Aug. 9, according to the city.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.