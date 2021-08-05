Man faces homicide charges for hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man now faces homicide charges after hitting a motorcyclist in July who later died.

On July 18, officers were dispatched to W. Northern Ave. and S. Prairie Ave. on reports of a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle.

The suspect, 31-year-old Nicholas Chavez-Lucero, was found and arrested. He was originally charged with Leaving the Scene of a Serious Bodily Injury Accident and Careless Driving Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

However, the man he hit died from his injuries. Now, Chavez-Lucero faces charges of vehicular homicide. He is expected back in court on August 27 for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Chavez-Lucero is currently in jail.

A family friend told KRDO the victim, Steven Clason, was a doting father who leaves behind two children.