Pueblo Police: man in custody following hit-and-run involving motorcyclist

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle Sunday.

On June 18, Pueblo police were dispatched to W. Northern Ave. and S. Prairie Ave. at 8:15 p.m. on reports of a hit-and-run.

Officers determined a man riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Northern Ave. with a green light and an SUV was traveling westbound. The SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle onto southbound Prairie Ave., colliding with the bike.

After hitting the motorcyclist, the SUV continued south on Prairie Ave. without stopping.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with severe head and leg injuries. As of Tuesday, police say the man was in critical condition.

PPD later found the SUV in the 1700 block of Brimmer Ave. Police arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Chavez-Lucero for Leaving the Scene of a Serious Bodily Injury Accident and Careless Driving Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

The Pueblo Police Department Traffic Division is investigating this incident.