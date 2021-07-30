Bat found near Fort Carson tests positive for rabies

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health officials are warning El Paso County residents after a bat found in the Turkey Creek Canyon/Red Valley Estates neighborhood near Fort Carson tested positive for rabies.

According to El Paso County Public Health, this is the first reported rabid bat in the county so far in 2021.

Residents are urged to keep pets up to date on rabies vaccination and avoid wild animals. Rabies is a viral disease that infects the brain and other parts of the central nervous system. Health officials say if left untreated, it will lead to death.

Rabies can be transferred when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds, cuts, or enters through membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth.

To prevent rabies, people are asked to take the following precautions:

Vaccinate pets against rabies by using a licensed veterinarian. Rabies shots need to be boosted, so check pet's records or talk to a veterinarian

When walking or hiking with a dog, protect them and wildlife by keeping them on a leash

Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to other domestic animals and wildlife

Keep pets within sight, in a fenced yard or on a leash, during the day while outside

Contact a veterinarian promptly if a pet is believed to have been exposed to a wild animal

Do not touch or feed wild animals, skunks and foxes adapt to residental environments if food is availble. Don't leave pet food outdoors

If bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal, call a doctor and report to El Paso County Public Health at 719-578-3220 or 719-235-2278 after-hours

Contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region after encountering a lost or stray dog or cat at (719) 473-1741

For assistance in bat-proofing your home, contact an animal-control or wildlife conservation agency. Information is also available here.

Report sick or diseased animals to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife at (719)-227-5200.