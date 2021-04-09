CDPHE halts El Paso County vaccine site over storage concerns

Health

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment paused administration of COVID-19 vaccines at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic due to irregularities in vaccine storage and handling.

El Paso County Health alerted the Joint Vaccine Task Force after an inspection discovered the vaccine clinic failed to comply with storage protocols.

According to the Colorado Immunization Information System, Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic administered 3,933 vaccines.

Now, the CDPHE is working to determine whether this was an isolated incident or not.

Health officials say they do not believe patients of that site should be concerned. However, the CDPHE says there is the possibility those previously vaccinated at this location might need to re-initiate their vaccine series.

Due to this shutdown, more than 1,000 vaccine appointments for Saturday are canceled. Additionally, another 6,000 appointments that were scheduled through May 8 are now canceled.

According to CDPHE, the state will reach out to those patients to reschedule the appointments.

Information on alternative vaccine providers can be found here, or by calling (1-877)-268-2926.