Manitou Springs Police Chief resigns after being put on leave by city

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs City Police Chief Brian Churchill has resigned, according to a city spokesperson.

The announcement comes after city council, mayor, attorneys and Churchill spent hours in an executive session Tuesday evening.

The city says it will not comment any further on "confidential personnel matter" surrounding Churchill's resignation.

Churchill was put on paid administrative leave two months ago on January 21.

The City of Manitou Springs waited four days to tell the public Churchill was on leave and only said it was related to a "personnel matter" that was still under investigation. Officials would not elaborate on why the Manitou Springs police chief was on leave when asked on multiple occasions by 13 Investigates.

Four Manitou Springs residents came to city hall on Tuesday night to protest the council's executive session regarding Churchill's employment and a related legal matter.

“They have been silent. Nobody has known from day one what is going on," resident Edie Willhite said.

Churchill was paid an annual salary of $105,000 by Manitou Springs, according to city records obtained by 13 Investigates. Officials told 13 Investigates in February that no disciplinary records related to Churchill's employment with the city of Manitou Springs currently existed.

Before becoming Manitou Springs' Police Chief in October 2019, Churchill had spent more than 20 years as an officer with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

The city previously appointed detective Bill Otto as the acting police chief. Before being appointed, Otto served as a detective for the Manitou Springs Police Department.

A city spokesperson said they would release more information on Churchill's status with the city soon.

