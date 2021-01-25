Manitou Springs Chief of Police placed on administrative leave

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Monday morning the Chief of Police for the Manitou Springs Police Department has been placed on administrative leave.

Chief of Police Brian Churchill has been on administrative leave since Jan 21., according to the City.

The City said no additional information can be provided on why Churchill was placed on leave, saying this as a "personnel matter".

Churchill joined the Manitou Springs Police Department in Oct. 2019, after former police chief Joe Ribeiro retired.

Currently, the acting Police Chief is Bill Otto, a detective with the Manitou Springs Police Department.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

