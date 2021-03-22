Woman finds dog shot, decapitated outside her home in Yoder

Local News

YODER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman found a dog shot and decapitated by the side of a private road outside her Yoder home.

Reese Dianato left her home to head to the store on Sunday when something caught her eye on the side of the road. When she got a chance to look closer, she found it was a dog in a black trash bag. She was able to see that the dog had a gunshot wound. She later learned the dog had been mutilated and decapitated, its head was not found with the body.

When KRDO went to meet Dianato, the dog was still there. It was also a mile down the private road, which was slick and muddy. Our KRDO vehicle had a difficult time making it down the road.

"Somebody went out of their way to come down this road and dump this dog," Dianato said. "There's people out here that work with rescues, there's a rescue right over there on that other road that would have taken that dog."

We are working to learn more about this incident.