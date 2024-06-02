Colorado Springs Police searching for missing Delaware teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are searching for a missing teen out of Delaware who they think could be here in the Colorado Springs area.

Investigators say 17-year-old Joselyn Gonzalez's phone last pinged near the Walmart on East Platte Avenue.

Officers say Joselyn could be with her ex-boyfriend, but they're still unsure whether she left Delaware by choice.

Joselyn is Hispanic, approximately 4'9", and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she could be heading to Denver in a white pickup truck.

If you know where Joselyn might be, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police immediately at 719-444-7000.