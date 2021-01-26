On the Lookout: Suspect steals more than he can carry

Local News

El Paso County Sheriff's detectives are hoping you can help them identify the suspect who smashed the front door of Easy Street Designs, located at 51 Widefield Boulevard, in Widefield, stealing a printer, four Apple iMac computers, and a dolly.

Easy Street Designs burglary suspect (courtesy EPSO)

The incident happened Monday, January 18th, 2021 at 5:46 a.m.

Despite making several trips to transport the goods, they apparently were too much to handle: two of the computers, the printer, and the dolly were left behind -- discovered in a blue bucket, nestled in a group of trees near the business.

If you have information about the burglary, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

The Sheriff's Office is also trying to find the people or person who stole a camper and two ATVs from A Storage Place, at 5835 Omaha Boulevard.

The crime occurred Christmas Day, around 8 p.m.

A Storage Place, stolen camper (courtesy EPSO)

A white Jeep Grand Cherokee -- with mismatched rims on the passenger side -- was seen entering the gated storage lot. Not but a half hour later, that same vehicle was pulling the camper trailer out. A padlock to the trailer had been cut.

A Storage Place suspect vehicle (courtesy EPSO)

The camper is white with a red stripe, and "Rock Climber" written on the side. It has a license plate of BAQ N47, with a vin number of 4EZTR2224A8087433.

The trailer's front deck was also loaded with two ATVs: a yellow 2004 Suzuki 400cc, and a yellow 2005 Honda 450cc.

If you know anything about the crime, or the burglar, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.