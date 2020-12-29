El Paso County deputies arrest barricaded man in Falcon
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies arrested one man early Tuesday after he barricaded himself inside a home.
The sheriff's office tweeted just before 11 p.m. Monday asking people living near the 7600 block of Mortensen Road to secure their homes and stay away from any doors and windows.
Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies had taken Charles Dowling, 37, into custody.
It's not clear what led to the situation.
