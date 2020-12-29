El Paso County deputies arrest barricaded man in Falcon

Local News

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies arrested one man early Tuesday after he barricaded himself inside a home.

The sheriff's office tweeted just before 11 p.m. Monday asking people living near the 7600 block of Mortensen Road to secure their homes and stay away from any doors and windows.

In Falcon: Barricaded suspect in 7600 block of Mortensen Rd., road closure at Mortenson and Greenough as well as at Mortenson and Old Spec Rd. Police activity, please stay in home and away from windows and doors. https://t.co/xna0H2yEyb pic.twitter.com/alET8sLBEL — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 29, 2020

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies had taken Charles Dowling, 37, into custody.

It's not clear what led to the situation.

