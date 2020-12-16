Pueblo City Councilman spreads holiday cheer

Local News

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City Councilman, Ray Aguilera was determined to bring Christmas cheer to the steel city despite how difficult the pandemic has been.

For almost a decade the Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza has brought joy to families in need during the holiday season. Though it looked a little different this year, their mission to help families continued.



This year the event was held at the Colorado State Fair Grounds. Participants were able to experience the Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza from the safety of their cars. All stations were within state-mandated requirements, volunteers wore masks, gloves, and were social distancing.

Several businesses in the community, including Little Ceasars and Care and Share, and volunteers came together to make this event a reality.

"We were relentless, we were like, 'we can do this though...we can do this' and that is what we have done to make it the best Christmas for our kids that we can and none of this would be possible if it wasn't for the heart of so many people that are here for kids," said Abbie Spillnan, an organizer for the Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza.

Families were able to take a box full of food consisting of a turkey, tamales, potica, and cookies. Children were given toys, books, and an efficient energy kit. Some were able to even get a brand new bike.

This year, Columbian, Minnequa, and Carlile Elementary School had the opportunity to participate in the event.

More than six hundred families left with a box of food, toys for the kids, and other goodies.