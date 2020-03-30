Group buying meals, beers for Colorado Springs first responders, medical personnel on Monday

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A realtor in Colorado Springs is giving back to help first responders and medical personnel who have been working tirelessly amid the coronavirus outbreak by providing them with lunch or dinner and a free growler of beer on Monday.

Re/Max realtor Just Hermes says The Hermes Team will pay for all medical personnel and first responders' lunch or dinner at Marigold's all day Monday. The team is also paying for growlers of craft beer from Happy Tap.

You'll have to get your meal and beer either to-go or delivered due to a public health order in effect closing dining rooms and bars.

Hermes says it's simple: place an order and show a work ID indicating you're a first responder/medical personnel, and voila, your meal is free. He said about 300 orders had been placed as of Monday morning.

Call Marigold's at 719-599-4776 or Happy Tap at 719-502-9093.