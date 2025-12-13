Fire Department fighting 2-alarm fire near Fillmore St, smoke seen across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is asking people to avoid an area near Nevada and Fillmore St as firefighters battle a 2-alarm structure fire.

The fire department says the blaze is located at 3117 Century Street, right near Promise Academy, a local special needs school.

KRDO13 has a team en route to the blaze and will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

