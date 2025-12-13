Skip to Content
KRDO Breaking News

Fire Department fighting 2-alarm fire near Fillmore St, smoke seen across Colorado Springs

CSFD
By ,
Updated
today at 7:36 PM
Published 3:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is asking people to avoid an area near Nevada and Fillmore St as firefighters battle a 2-alarm structure fire.

The fire department says the blaze is located at 3117 Century Street, right near Promise Academy, a local special needs school.

KRDO13 has a team en route to the blaze and will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: KRDO Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Marina Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.