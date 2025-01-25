Colorado Springs Police find multiple dead after responding to a call of shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after 8:00 a.m. Colorado Springs Police officers received a call of shots fired in the 800 block of South Union, but when officers arrived they found three adult males dead.

The Colorado Springs Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, but CSPD hasn't officially made a statement on the nature of the investigation.

Our KRDO13 Photographer on the scene reported that a large section of the apartment complex was blocked off due to the ongoing police investigation.

Colorado Springs Police are asking that anyone who has information or is a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.