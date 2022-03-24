Local school responds to new universal preschool proposal coming fall 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A long-awaited bill to provide universal preschool in Colorado is now making its way through the state legislature. It stands to offer 10 hours of free preschool to all four-year-olds the year before heading into Kindergarten.

House Bill 22-1295, sponsored by Rep. Emily Sirota of District 9, takes money from a nicotine tax passed by voters in 2020 to fund the programs.

“It is really critical that we are making investments in our childcare preschool programs both for the benefit of the health and educational well-being of the child and for the economics of our families," Rep. Sirota said.

While many families are excited a relieved to have a plan for their young children, some current preschool providers are worried they won't have the capacity to accommodate the potential influx of kids.

Rep. Sirota said that no facility will be forced to take children beyond capacity and private schools will have the option to opt-in to the program if they choose.

Nancy Diehl, the director of First Class Preschool in Colorado Springs, said she would love to take the new universal pre-k kids as long as the state matches what parents pay her now.

"I still have my insurance, my teachers, my rent, those are all things that I need to pay for," Diehl commented.

Overall, Diehl says she completely agrees with the motive of the universal pre-k bill and wishes all young kids to be prepared for kindergarten. Still, she says she has reservations about the practical rollout next year.