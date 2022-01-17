Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team: Inside the effort to curb illegal camps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has a six-officer team designed to enforce city ordinances and offer resources to those experiencing homelessness inside city limits. Monday, a KRDO crew had to chance to ride along with the Homeless Outreach Team.

The team's leader, Sergeant Olav Chaney, estimates there are 300 to 400 people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs who refuse help. At last count, there were around 1,300 people unhoused in the city total. That data was collected two years ago, but another count is scheduled for February.

Camping is illegal within city limits, so the team is tasked with visiting existing camps and asking people to leave. Sgt. Chaney said they try to give out warnings if there aren't any "no trespassing signs" and it's the team's first contact with the individuals.

If they've been warned before, or there are clearly posted signs, the team does give out tickets. HOT also checks to see if there are any active warrants out. If so, they'll take people with warrants into custody.

During the roughly four hours our KRDO crew spent with the team, officers made two arrests for individuals with warrants. They gave out a handful of tickets and warnings as well.

A member of Homeward Pikes Peak also joined the Homeless Outreach Team Monday to try to connect people with housing resources.

Sgt. Chaney said it's not often that people will take them up on those resources, but when they do, it is a "big win."

"We try to get these folks off the street, we give them opportunities," Sgt. Chaney said. "We always offer resources, letting them know that [Springs] Rescue Mission's got beds, so it's available. You can get there, you've just got to want to."

Sgt. Chaney said when homeless camps are vacated, there's often heaps of trash left behind. They have crews that bring in large roll-off dumpsters to clean up the remaining trash. Sgt. Chaney said in extreme cases, they've had to bring in more than 20 of those large dumpsters to finish a job.

As the crews go through the trash, Sgt. Chaney said he's instructed them to look for valuables. If they find anything that looks like it might mean something to someone, he said they hold it as personal property and try to get it back to its rightful owner.

"We're not looking to destroy people's valuables," Sgt. Chaney said. That instruction also applies to any arrests that are made. The team nearly arrested a woman Monday, and before taking her into custody, officers asked if there's anything she wanted to bring with her from her camp. After a long conversation, they released her.

Some members of the team also carry treats to bring to any dogs they see in the camps. We watched officers give treats to two dogs Monday.

"I feel bad for some of these dogs out here like I do the people, but people have choices, dogs don't -- that's the difference," Sgt. Chaney said.

The community can report an illegal camp to the Homeless Outreach Team by calling CSPD's non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.