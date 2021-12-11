Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside tire shop, causing standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police took a man into custody just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, after he threatened people with a machete and barricaded himself inside the Big O Tires shop on South Nevada Avenue near downtown Colorado Springs. He also set the building on fire, but fire crews were already on scene to put it out.

The standoff lasted for three hours with police using several different tactics, like deploying tear gas and using a police K-9, before ultimately taking the man into custody. Police believe he was a guest the Rodeway Inn next to the tire shop. They report that he caused extensive damage to the room he was staying in prior to the standoff.

He broke several windows in the Big O Tires building and reportedly threw bricks at police officers. No officers were injured. The suspect did sustain some injuries, some were self-inflicted, but he was also hit with a rubber bullet and bit by a police K-9.

"After several efforts to handle this peacefully, and calmly, he elevated and aggravated by breaking windows, and eventually starting a fire on the inside of that building," Colorado Springs Police Sergeant Jim Jeffcoat said, referring to the Big O Tires shop. "We called the SWAT team out, and they handled this very well, bringing it to a peaceful end."

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries following his arrest. He will likely face numerous charges following Saturday's incident, including counts of arson, attempted assault on a police officer, and burglary.

The standoff shut down lanes of South Nevada on Saturday afternoon. Our crews witnessed a car hit another car on South Nevada while rubbernecking to look at the scene. That crash also briefly shut down lanes. All lanes of South Nevada are now back open.