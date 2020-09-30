Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Stratmoor Hills

El Paso County Crime

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting on Crestridge Avenue near Westmark Avenue in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood.

Officials tell KRDO that the call came in around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. The Sheriff's Office says deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, who was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time investigators are calling this an isolated incident, and that there is no threat to the public. They are currently not releasing any more information on a suspect, and are speaking to witnesses and seeking doorbell cameras.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story when more information is available.