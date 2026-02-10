Colorado Springs massage therapist arrested for unlawful sexual contact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs massage therapist has had their license suspended following a recent arrest, records show. Jorge Isaac Martinez Huerta was charged at the end of January in 2026, although investigators say the reported incident occurred in April 2025.

Jorge Isaac Martinez Huerta from CSPD

Arrest documents obtained by KRDO13 detail that a woman who had received a few massages from Huerta returned for a session with him in mid-April.

According to arrest documents, the woman reported that during the session, Huerta took the blanket covering her, pulled it down, and the alleged unlawful sexual contact occurred, where he reportedly aggressively rubbed her breasts and stomach.

According to arrest records, Huerta texted the woman after her session, writing, "If you enjoyed today and you'd like to continue, I can always provide you with some free sessions. Just let me know. If not, no worries."

Huerta's affidavit says he was a former student at the Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy. The officer on the case reported that he called the staff at the institute, who said they do not instruct students to touch the breast tissue, and advised them not to do this.

Police say they attempted to contact Huerta for an interview multiple times. They say he agreed once and then did not show. Arrest records show that Huerta later called detectives and left a voicemail saying he would not do an interview.

Huerta was ordered to cease, desist and refrain from any acts or activities for which a massage therapy license is required by the laws of the State of Colorado on Feb. 5, 2026.

It was a joint effort by the Director of the Division of Professions and Occupations (DPO), Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) and Office of Massage Therapy Licensure to suspend Jorge Martinez Huerta's massage therapist license.

KRDO13 contacted Huerta over the phone on Tuesday. We asked if he would like to share his side of the story, and after about a minute of silence, he hung up the call.

KRDO13 also went to the location where Huerta was working. He was not in the building. Someone who identified themself as a manager of the office space said they were working to vacate Huerta from the office and that they were shocked by the allegations. They also told KRDO13 that they are planning to no longer allow massage therapists to work at their office space following this incident.

