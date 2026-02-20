CSPD releases body cam video of woman who reportedly reached for officer’s gun and was shot

Editor's note: The video above is the full report released by the police and contains footage of a shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released video showing the moments as a female suspect reportedly reached for an officer's gun, and was in turn shot.

The police department said the situation unfolded on Jan. 31, when the department received a call for service over a disturbance between a male and female party.

According to police, Pasillas was armed with a knife when they arrived, fled from officers, and threw the knife while running. CSPD says she then entered a CSPD patrol car, refused commands to get out, and reached for a shotgun in the patrol car. The police department says that one officer fired their weapon at Pasillas.

In the video, seen above, it is difficult to see where the suspect's hands are during the incident.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), the suspect, 30-year-old Micaela Pasillas, was taken to the hospital. CSPD said on Friday that she has since been released from the hospital, and no officers were injured in the incident.

EPSO will be tasked with investigating to ensure the use of force complies with policy. Their investigation will later be shared with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, which will make the final determination.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.