Deputies respond to armed disturbance on Parsonage Lane

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) received a 911 call where no one initially spoke, but background statements such as “I will kill you,” “Let the gun go,” and “I will blow your brains out” could be heard from the open line, says EPSO.

According to EPSO, the call came in on July 21 and was traced to a residence in the 7800 block of Parsonage Lane where deputies say they found a handgun lying in front of the residence.

EPSO says two individuals exited the home and told them another person was inside, identified as 60-year-old Troy Releford, who reportedly had access to more weapons.

Deputies contacted Releford, who they say failed to comply with commands and remained seated on the front porch. Deputies say they persuaded him to walk to the middle of the driveway, where he sat on a cinder block and was later taken into custody without incident.

Releford was transported to the El Paso County Jail and is currently being held on the following charges, according to EPSO:

Menacing

Prohibited use of weapons

Assault in the third degree

