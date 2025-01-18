Man detained after purposefully crashing in Colorado Springs Police HQ, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police made an unusual arrest after a man admitted to purposefully crashing into the Police Operations Center (POC) in Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to police, the man said he wanted to get a police officer's attention because someone wanted to kill him.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. last night. Police report the man hit a barrier wall outside the main entrance of the building and then walked inside. He told officers people were chasing him and wanted to kill him.

Colorado Springs police say the man agreed to be put into custody, and police say he's not facing any charges at this time, but that could change once the investigation wraps up.