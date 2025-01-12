Man tries to rob Colorado Springs business wielding machete, says police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested 35-year-old Ian Almeida in connection to an attempted robbery in the 500 block of S Nevada Ave.
According to CSPD, they received a call reporting a shoplifting incident that morphed into a robbery when the suspect threatened the employee with a knife.
When police officers arrived on the scene they say they quickly located the male suspect across the street outside a motel in the 200 block of E Cimarron St.
Officers say the suspect was armed with a machete and acted as if it was a handgun.
Colorado Springs Police report they used "less-lethal tools" to take the suspect into custody.
Now, Almeida is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for Jan. 13.