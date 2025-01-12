Skip to Content
Man tries to rob Colorado Springs business wielding machete, says police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested 35-year-old Ian Almeida in connection to an attempted robbery in the 500 block of S Nevada Ave.

According to CSPD, they received a call reporting a shoplifting incident that morphed into a robbery when the suspect threatened the employee with a knife.

When police officers arrived on the scene they say they quickly located the male suspect across the street outside a motel in the 200 block of E Cimarron St.

Officers say the suspect was armed with a machete and acted as if it was a handgun.

Colorado Springs Police report they used "less-lethal tools" to take the suspect into custody.

Now, Almeida is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $25,000 bond. His first court appearance is set for Jan. 13.

