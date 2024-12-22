Colorado Springs Police searching for suspect in early morning sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have made no arrests in connection to a sexual assault that happened in the 1800 block of S Nevada Avenue between 1:30 and 2:00 A.M. on Sunday.

CSPD says they received from the victim at 2:34 a.m. The caller told dispatch she was walking home from the downtown area when an unknown male suspect began following her. After following her for over half a mile, the suspect attacked her from behind and forcibly groped her before trying to drag her away against her will.

The victim was able to resist the assault and escape on foot.

No suspect is in custody in connection to this assault.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says Detectives with the Adult Sex Assault Unit are investigating the incident.