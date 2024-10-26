Man arrested in connection to Colorado Springs stabbing, victim recovering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 39-year-old Frank Sanders in connection to a stabbing near South Academy Blvd and South Chelton Rd.

The victim suffered serious injuries, but police say they are expected to recover.

Colorado Springs Police say they received reports of a stabbing at 4:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim and arrested Sanders.

An officer said Sanders is still being booked in jail and a mugshot is not currently available.