Man accused of several bank robberies in Colorado Springs arrested in Kansas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that a man, Ulysses Parker, suspected of multiple bank robberies in Colorado Springs has been arrested in Kansas following a carjacking in Pratt County.

CSPD says that in late September 2023, Parker was extradited to Colorado and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on an elevated $100,000 bond after being arrested in California for two Colorado Springs bank robberies.

According to CSPD, Parker was able to post bond and was released from jail within days of returning to Colorado.

On Oct 19, 2023, CSPD officers were dispatched to the Pikes Peak National Bank located at 4709 N. Academy Blvd to investigate a robbery. The suspect demanded money from the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The CSPD Robbery Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives determined the suspect was Parker and obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with one count of robbery.

CSPD said that detectives learned on Oct 23, 2023, that Parker had been involved in a carjacking and police chase in Pratt County, Kansas.

According to CSPD, the incident escalated into an officer-involved shooting where Parker was injured. Parker survived the incident and was later booked into jail by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office. No deputies were injured during the incident.