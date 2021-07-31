One man seriously hurt in Colorado Springs shooting

Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Colorado Springs early Saturday.

Colorado Springs police went to the intersection of Airport Road and South Circle Drive just before 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

There, officers said they found one man with a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, officers arrested Estevan Martinez, 26, for the shooting. It's not clear what charges they might face.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.