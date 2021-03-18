Pueblo police investigating after two vehicles exchange gunfire

Crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo police are investigating after two vehicles reportedly exchanged gunfire late Wednesday.

Captain Tom Rummel wrote on Twitter that around 11:55 Wednesday night officers went to the area of East 12th Street and LaCrosse Avenue for reports that the people inside an SUV and small sedan were shooting at each other.

https://twitter.com/PPDWatchIVCapt/status/1372435899523338241

An officer later found the SUV abandoned on East 5th Street. It also had damage including two flat tires and steam coming from the engine compartment.

The Twitter thread said officers also saw a bullet on the front seat and found shell casings in the street on Ruppel Street.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502.