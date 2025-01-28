The Denver Broncos will buy football helmets for every high school in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation, in partnership with Riddell and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), has launched ALL IN. ALL COVERED., an unprecedented initiative distributing more than 15,000 new Riddell Axiom smart helmets at no cost to every high school tackle football program in Colorado.

The single largest philanthropic investment in Broncos history, ALL IN. ALL COVERED. will supply all 277 high schools statewide—from 6-man to 5A classifications—with the highly-rated Riddell helmet. Schools will receive 25 percent of the donated helmets each year of the program (2025-28) based on the average roster size of their team’s classification.

“The Denver Broncos Foundation is proud to launch ALL IN. ALL COVERED., a game-changing program designed to have a lasting impact on Colorado youth for years to come,” Broncos Owner and Foundation Board Chair Carrie Walton Penner said. “Aligned with our Foundation values of equity and innovation, this first-of-its-kind initiative will positively influence how schools and governing bodies prioritize student-athlete health and safety. ALL IN. ALL COVERED. demonstrates our deep commitment to community-wide collaboration and would not be possible without Riddell, CHSAA and our organization working together to bring this to life.”

The idea for ALL IN. ALL COVERED. was conceptualized during a Denver Broncos Foundation Board Meeting in August. Board leadership, including Owner & CEO Greg Penner, sought ways to reduce barriers of participation in football while improving health and safety.

This program and its goal to positively impact student-athlete health and safety is supportedby Broncos healthcare partners Children’s Hospital Colorado and CommonSpirit Health as well as financial institution and Foundation partner Ent Credit Union.

“The Denver Broncos and the Denver Broncos Foundation are thrilled to continue growing the game of football through ALL IN. ALL COVERED.,” Broncos President and Foundation Board President Damani Leech said. “After helping Colorado sanction girls high school flag football in 2024, we view this legacy initiative as an opportunity to further invest in future generations by creating equitable access to the sport. Through great partners like Riddell and CHSAA, we are ‘all in’ on positively impacting the landscape of youth sports in Colorado.”

Beginning in February, the Denver Broncos Foundation will host six caravan sites throughout Colorado to introduce ALL IN. ALL COVERED. to key stakeholders in each community, including student-athletes, coaches, parents and administrators. Helmets will be distributed to schools beginning in May leading up to the 2025 high school tackle football season in the fall.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Denver Broncos Foundation—and especially to Owners Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner—for their generosity and kindness in this endeavor as it is truly significant,” CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger said. “This initiative will have a lasting positive impact on high school football programs and athletes across Colorado for years to come. With an added focus on health and safety, it underscores the Denver Broncos’ organization’s steadfast commitment to athletics and to fostering strong communities throughout the state. This initiative also provides an extraordinary financial benefit to our member schools, reflecting a level of support and dedication that is truly invaluable.”

In the first year of the program, schools will receive helmet starter kits that include basic maintenance items, extra visors, face masks and more. Throughout the initiative, the Denver Broncos Foundation along with Riddell and CHSAA will provide educational opportunities to student-athletes, coaches, administrators and parents.

Riddell will also conduct an “ALL IN. ALL COVERED. Blitz” in February during which representatives will personally visit every high school football program in the state for student-athletes to conveniently receive their custom fittings.

The Riddell Axiom helmet smart was carefully selected as the helmet of choice for this program due to its safety and performance features. The Axiom features Riddell’s TRU-FIT™ SYSTEM, which uses 3D imaging of each athlete’s head for a personalized fit and protection system to improve impact response. It also comes standard with InSite Smart Helmet Technology for impact sensing and reporting.

The Denver Broncos Foundation will provide each school a four-year subscription to InSite Analytics and a Riddell Sideline Device to easily monitor and analyze team impact history. This data will help coaches identify and address flaws in technique to reduce head exposure and optimize performance.