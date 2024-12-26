KRDO13 rides along with Colorado State Patrol during holiday drunk driving crackdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol Troopers hit the highways on Christmas night, to crack down on drunk driving this holiday week.

State Patrol says last year Christmas and New Year's Eve were both in the top five holidays for impairment-involved crashes.

"Here in El Paso County, we have a very high, fatality rate for, impaired drivers and other motorists that, are impacted by impaired drivers," Trooper Jon Kay told KRDO13.

KRDO13 road along with a Colorado Springs-area trooper while he was on patrol working to get impaired drivers off the road.

"Anytime we can get an impaired driver, either by alcohol or drugs off the roadway, that's a win for us. we've at least saved one life that night. That may be that person's life that, we take into custody, and it may be someone else's life," Trooper Kay told KRDO13.

While riding with Trooper Jon Kay KRDO13 saw a suspected impaired driver who was pulled over by another trooper, where they had the man complete a field sobriety test along Marksheffle Rd.

The Trooper says that arrests like this one made tonight help save lives.

Trooper Kay says the biggest thing he looks for when spotting impaired drivers is speed, and those who aren't able to stay in their lane.

"We want to ensure that everybody gets home safely to their loved ones. Not just myself, but every trooper with the Colorado State Patrol is passionate about getting impaired drivers off the roadway," Trooper Kay said.

If you're going out drinking, he recommends calling a friend, an uber or walking, instead of driving, to make sure everyone makes it home safe.