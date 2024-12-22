Police ask the public for help finding a missing Colorado Springs teen ahead of Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police are hoping the community can help find a teen missing ahead of the holidays.

Police are looking for Hensley Betts-Metcalf a 13-year-old who went missing early Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs Police say she may be at risk.

Betts-Metcalf was last seen at her home on Sprucewood Dr.

She has black hair and was wearing a black fuzzy hoodie, white fuzzy pants, and black shoes.

If you know where she might be please call Colorado Springs Police.