Police ask the public for help finding a missing Colorado Springs teen ahead of Christmas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police are hoping the community can help find a teen missing ahead of the holidays.
Police are looking for Hensley Betts-Metcalf a 13-year-old who went missing early Sunday morning.
Colorado Springs Police say she may be at risk.
Betts-Metcalf was last seen at her home on Sprucewood Dr.
She has black hair and was wearing a black fuzzy hoodie, white fuzzy pants, and black shoes.
If you know where she might be please call Colorado Springs Police.