Princeton Outlasts Colorado College, 2-1, in overtime

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Adam Robbins scored on a breakaway with 1:35 remaining in overtime to give Princeton a 2-1 victory over Colorado College Saturday at Ed Robson Arena.

After Stanley Cooley took the puck behind the Princeton net, his centering pass was deflected by Nick Seitz right to Robbins, who took the puck the length of the ice and beat CC goalie Matt Vernon with a backhander to salvage a weekend sweep.

After the teams combined for nine goals on Friday night, the two Tiger squads couldn’t find the back of the net until the third period on Saturday.

Princeton’s Nick Carabin opened the scoring at the 4:27 mark of the final frame. Spencer Kersten won a faceoff back to Carabin, whose seeing-eye shot from the top of the right circle eluded Vernon.

Jack Millar evened the game at 11:11 of the third with his first goal of the season. With a player from each team in the penalty box, Millar took a pass from Connor Mayer and fired a wrister from the left circle that cleanly beat Princeton goalie Ethan Pearson.

Colorado College put four shots on Pearson in the extra frame before Robbins netted his game winner. CC outshot Princeton, 27-26, and was led by Hunter McKown with four shots. Liam Gorman and Pito Walton paced Princeton with three shots apiece.

After going 2-for-3 on the power play on Friday, CC struggled getting anything going with the advantage on Saturday, going scoreless in eight opportunities. Meanwhile, Princeton was 0-for-4 on the power play. Pearson finished with 26 saves while Vernon had 24.

Colorado College returns to action on Friday, Jan. 13, against No. 4 St. Cloud State at the National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.