No. 23 Colorado becomes bowl eligible behind stellar play of Heisman hopefuls Hunter and Sanders

By PAT GRAHAM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders wouldn’t even need to scan the Heisman Trophy ballot to know whom he would vote for — two-way standout Travis Hunter.

“Best player in college football, hands down,” Sanders said.

The Buffaloes are certainly in good hands with Hunter, who rarely leaves the field in his dual role of elite receiver and cornerback. Deion Sanders has the same high praise as his son for Hunter. What perplexes the Colorado coach, though, is why his son doesn’t garner more accolades. Hunter is in the top three among the Heisman Trophy contenders, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, while Shedeur Sanders remains a long shot.

“He’s so darn good that we don’t give him the credit that he deserves for some of the things that he does,” Deion Sanders said of his son after a 34-23 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday that helped the 23rd-ranked Buffaloes (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) become bowl eligible. “And they don’t even mention him for the Heisman? He’s not even mentioned? Oh, my bad, he’s my son. That’s what.”

Colorado’s lone Heisman winner was Rashaan Salaam in 1994, when he rushed for 2,055 yards. The Buffaloes also have had running backs Byron “Whizzer” White (1937) and Eric Bieniemy (1990) finish in the top-three in voting.

Hunter and Shedeur Sanders — both virtual locks to be top NFL picks — only enhanced their resumes with stellar performances last weekend. Hunter was all over the field, playing 68 of 71 snaps on offense, all 61 on defense and three on special teams, according to Colorado’s breakdown. At cornerback, he was responsible for four pass breakups. On offense, Hunter finished with nine catches for a career-best 153 yards and two TDs, with one punctuated by an impressive celebratory backflip.

His performance earned him the Big 12 Conference’s offensive player of the week honor on Monday. Hunter became the first player in league history to win the offensive and defensive weekly award, the Big 12 announced. Hunter was the conference’s defensive player of the week in September.

“Travis is the best college football player in the country. We all know that,” said Deion Sanders, whose team has a bye week before playing at Texas Tech on Nov. 9. “There has never been a Travis Hunter ever — ever. I’m up here saying that.”

Shedeur Sanders shined, too. He completed his first 15 passes against Cincinnati, a school record to begin a game. He finished 25 of 30 for 323 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for a score.

He doesn’t mind taking a back seat to Hunter in the Heisman conversation.

“I just want Travis to win, of course, and that will be almost like I won, because I’m throwing the ball,” Sanders explained. “That would truly just make my day right there.”

Sanders’ stats are almost as prodigious as last season when he set the school mark for most yards passing in a single season (3,230 yards, despite missing the final game of the season with a fracture in his back). Through eight games a year ago, he threw for 2,637 yards and 21 TDs. This season, with more time to throw behind a revamped offensive line, he has 2,591 yards and 21 TDs.

He’s fourth in the nation in completion percentage (73.3), trailing Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (76.2). Gabriel currently has the best odds (plus-225) in the Heisman race, followed by Miami QB Cam Ward (plus-275), Hunter (plus-400) and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (plus-425). Sanders checks in at plus-6600 after being plus-2500 to start the season.

Deion Sanders tries to take it in stride.

“I don’t care. I really don’t. It’s just strange. It’s funny to me,” the coach said. “It’s funny to us because Shedeur could care less. He wants to be drafted in a wonderful city. He wants to win out, and that’s what he thinks about. He isn’t thinking about a Heisman.”

Shedeur Sanders and Hunter have been instrumental in Colorado’s transformation since their arrival from Jackson State. In Year 2 under Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes are 6-2 for the first time since 2016. As for last year, when they started 3-0 before finishing 4-8, Deion Sanders has a suggestion.

“Let’s just flush it and walk away,” Deion Sanders cracked. “I’m happy with who and what we have: the staff and the players. I’m truly happy with all of the above, and you guys are starting to see everything come together.

“But we’re not nearly where we desire to be. Not nearly.”