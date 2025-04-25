Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick loses mother hours after being selected

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — The day commissioner Roger Goodell called his name as the newest member of the NFL will always carry mixed emotions for Derrick Harmon.

Just hours after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL draft Thursday night, his mother, Tiffany Saine, died at a Michigan hospital, according to multiple media reports.

The Steelers later confirmed the news.

In a phone interview with Pittsburgh media from the Detroit suburb Farmington Hills just minutes after being drafted, the defensive tackle out of Oregon shared that he was about to go see his mother at the hospital and share the happy news.

“It was a little bittersweet. My mom wasn’t with me, she’s at the hospital right now on life support,” the 21-year-old said, per CNN affiliate WPXI.

“After I get off the phone with you guys, I’m going to head straight to the hospital and tell her her son got drafted,” Harmon added, appearing to become emotional.

Saine passed away shortly after that visit, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Gerry Dulac.

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Derrick Harmon and his family during this difficult time,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement Friday.

“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine. We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.”

During Harmon’s freshman year at Michigan State, Seine had a stroke that left her paralyzed on the left side of her body, Harmon told ESPN in an interview ahead of the draft.

Prior to that, she underwent numerous brain surgeries during his childhood, Harmon said.

As Harmon continued to develop as a football player, the Detroit native chose to stay close to home, playing three years for the Michigan State Spartans.

Saine, who Harmon described as his “rock,” was instrumental in encouraging her son to make the 2,000-mile journey across the country to pursue his football dreams at the University of Oregon.

“We had a discussion and she told me every decision I had made up until this point was for her, and it’s time to make a decision for myself,” Harmon told ESPN.

Even though he was on the other side of the country, Saine remained in the forefront for Harmon. Before Oregon’s appearance in the Rose Bowl last season, Harmon revealed that his biggest purchase using his NIL money was buying a van for his mother and her wheelchair.

Going into the draft, Harmon credited his mother for his success.

“She’s the reason why I’m here,” Harmon said to ESPN. “She’s the one that did everything for me to get to this point. I love you, mom. Everything I do is for you. I’m forever grateful.”

In his one year with Oregon, Harmon started all 14 games for the Ducks and was a consensus second-team all-American.

Harmon led all FBS interior defensive linemen with 55 total pressures in 2024, while tallying 10.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 45 total tackles. Harmon also forced two fumbles and had two fumble recoveries.

“He has Steeler DNA,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday night after drafting Harmon.

“For us, it starts inside and up front and this is a guy that’s capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass, and so we’re really excited about having him.”

Harmon was scheduled to be introduced by the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Friday, but that press conference has since been delayed.

