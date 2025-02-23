Colorado Springs Utilities selling bricks from Martin Drake Power Plant to benefit Project COPE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—Colorado Springs Utilities is giving parts of the now-shuttered Martin Drake Power Plant a new life and helping those in need with utility payment assistance.

It's being done brick by brick.

This past week CSU announced that 200 commemorative bricks from the Martin Drake Power Plant are available for purchase. The total price for one brick is $109.50. with $100 going to Project COPE.

Citizens Option to Provide Energy, known as Project COPE, provides emergency utility financial assistance to CSU customers who are past due on their bills or even facing utility disconnection.

You can find the link to buy a brick from CSU here.