Final stack comes down at Martin Drake Power Plant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Martin Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs is looking less recognizable by the day.

Crews finished bringing down the final stack on Thursday morning. Now, just a few remaining structures are left along with the debris of what was.

Colorado Springs Utilities said the remaining structures are scheduled to be demolished by the end of the year.

