today at 6:15 PM
Published 6:24 PM

New program aimed at helping veteran-owned businesses headquartered at Mt. Carmel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Center is now the new headquarters for a veteran business outreach program.

The new program, called "Boots to Business," is aimed at providing business assistance and training for veteran-owned businesses through the State of Colorado.

Colorado has more than 48,000 veteran-owned businesses that provide $23 billion to the state economy and employ almost 97,000 Coloradans.

This new program will be a resource for all of those businesses and make it easier for people to transition out of military life.

For more information, visit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

