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Governor Polis expected to make announcement

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today at 1:48 PM
Published 1:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis is expected to make an announcement this afternoon.

KRDO13 will be speaking with him, and we will update this story as we learn more information.

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